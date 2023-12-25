Bengaluru prefers Metro tokens over QR code

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: Despite the QR mode of ticketing as well as the Contactless Smart Cards offering a 5% reduction in travel fare, a substantial chunk of Bengaluru Metro commuters still prefer a physical token over the digital options.

Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, AS Shankar, told TNIE, “We regularly popularise the newer travel facilities available which are faster and can be topped up on the move. However, a good number of commuters still prefer to queue up and use the token for travel crowding Metro stations.”

Sharing data for November, Shankar said that Metro had a total ridership of 1, 60, 66, 040. “Of the figure, 55, 54, 647 commuters have purchased a token. This is more than thrice the number of those who have used QR tickets - 18,76,894. The figure for Smart card users is 86,34,499.”

BMRCL has recently launched a single QR ticket for up to a maximum of six commuters too. There was a period post-Covid when card users encountered multiple glitches and many kept them as a backup and started buying tokens but those issues have been sorted out now.

Asked why tokens are still being used, a commuter Nitika Kumar, who uses Metro on and off said, “I think buying a card makes sense if you are going to commute regularly. If not, why should I buy one and keep carrying it daily to use it on the rare day when I opt to use the Metro.? Buying a token whenever I travel and disposing of it makes a lot more sense to me.”

Abdul Aleem, another commuter who does not travel frequently by Metro says, “I feel users who do not use the Metro frequently might feel that they are unnecessarily blocking a sum of Rs 50 on purchase of a card. More card users means more revenue for BMRCL. I really think they should consider waiving off the charge levied on the card.”

