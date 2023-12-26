34 JN.1 cases, three Covid deaths in state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three persons died of Covid-19 in various parts of the State on Monday.They all had a history of SARI and other comorbidities. Meanwhile, the State recorded 34 cases of the new Covid-19 variant, JN.1, on Monday.

The Health Department had sent 192 Covid-19 positive samples for Whole Genomic Surveillance (WGS) for confirmation of the JN.1 variant and the results of 60 samples were out on Monday. Of the 60 samples, 34 tested JN.1 positive.It may be noted that the new variant was found in three persons who died a few days ago.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet on Tuesday and take a decision on whether to impose any restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Addressing the media here, Gundu Rao said, “We were expecting cases of JN.1 variant in Karnataka as it has been found fueling positive cases abroad. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has given us a report. Measures to manage Covid-19 will be discussed at the cabinet sub-committee meeting.” “As of now, we have 34 confirmed cases and the numbers are expected to only go up.

The results of WGS of the remaining samples are expected to be out on Wednesday,” the minister said.

Of the 34 JN.1 cases in the State, 20 are from Bengaluru, four from Mysuru, three from Mandya and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Chamarajanagara districts.

No need to impose restrictions:

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said as of now, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Union Health Ministry have classified JN.1 as ‘Variant of Interest’ (VoI) and not ‘Variant of Concern’ (VoC). Hence, there is no need for imposing restrictions.

For the third consecutive day, the total positive cases in the State crossed the 100 mark and stood at 125. With this, the total number of active cases in the State reached 436 on Monday.

Don't panic, just stay cautious: TAC minister:

Dr Rajath Athreya, Senior Consultant and HOD Paediatrics and Neonatology, Sakra World Hospital, who is also a TAC member, said public need not panic but just have to stay cautious

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Three persons died of Covid-19 in various parts of the State on Monday.They all had a history of SARI and other comorbidities. Meanwhile, the State recorded 34 cases of the new Covid-19 variant, JN.1, on Monday. The Health Department had sent 192 Covid-19 positive samples for Whole Genomic Surveillance (WGS) for confirmation of the JN.1 variant and the results of 60 samples were out on Monday. Of the 60 samples, 34 tested JN.1 positive.It may be noted that the new variant was found in three persons who died a few days ago. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet on Tuesday and take a decision on whether to impose any restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing the media here, Gundu Rao said, “We were expecting cases of JN.1 variant in Karnataka as it has been found fueling positive cases abroad. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has given us a report. Measures to manage Covid-19 will be discussed at the cabinet sub-committee meeting.” “As of now, we have 34 confirmed cases and the numbers are expected to only go up. The results of WGS of the remaining samples are expected to be out on Wednesday,” the minister said. Of the 34 JN.1 cases in the State, 20 are from Bengaluru, four from Mysuru, three from Mandya and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Chamarajanagara districts. No need to impose restrictions: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said as of now, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Union Health Ministry have classified JN.1 as ‘Variant of Interest’ (VoI) and not ‘Variant of Concern’ (VoC). Hence, there is no need for imposing restrictions. For the third consecutive day, the total positive cases in the State crossed the 100 mark and stood at 125. With this, the total number of active cases in the State reached 436 on Monday. Don't panic, just stay cautious: TAC minister: Dr Rajath Athreya, Senior Consultant and HOD Paediatrics and Neonatology, Sakra World Hospital, who is also a TAC member, said public need not panic but just have to stay cautious Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp