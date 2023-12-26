Gangs steal steel fences, poles on Bengaluru-Mysore road

Shiva Kumar K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Steel fences and electric poles, vision barriers, blinkers, and signages along the Mysuru-Bengaluru access-controlled highway have now become the target of some local gangs.

The gangs operating on the highway use gas cutters and other hi-tech equipment to cut these materials at night and take them away.Although theft of highway property has been going on for months, the jurisdictional police seem to be doing little to prevent it.

Initially, it was believed that villagers were removing the steel fence to cross the highway to go to their fields. But it came to light recently that the theft of highway property was rampant on the stretches between Srirangapatna and Mandya, Maddur and Chanapatna, and Ramanagara and Bidadi.

Motorists find it difficult to enter and exit the highway at night because of the disappearance of signages, blinkers and vision barriers at many places. Many accidents have taken place because of this, according to sources.

Though the private company, which had executed the work, and NHAI had lodged several complaints, the police have not taken them seriously, the sources said. The gangs are operating at will because of police inaction. How can anyone cut a 30-foot steel pole? It can’t be done by one or two persons. Some organised gangs are operating on the highway, said Ravi from Maddur.

‘NHAI must set up police outposts’

After removing the steel poles, railings and fences, the gangs carry them to goods carriers parked in the dark below the highway and escape via some village roads. Absence of CCTV cameras and streetlights on village roads is a blessing in disguise for the gangs.

Those running roadside hotels, dhabas, and mobile canteens have also cut the steel fence to facilitate people to go to their premises. The gangs are also using these spots to enter and exit the highway, the sources said.

However, the NHAI officials have not taken any action against the owners of such hotels and eateries.

Meanwhile, villagers blamed the NHAI officials for not making provisions to cross the highway near their villages. This has forced them to cut open the steel fences to cross the road, they said.

Vasu, a resident of Mysuru, said the NHAI officials should install CCTV cameras and set up police outposts every 25 km to stop the theft of highway property.

NHAI executive engineer Rahul said the contractor has been told to fix the steel fences along the highway. The police and Cescom officials have been asked to help prevent the theft of highway property.

