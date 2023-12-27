Cricketer KC Cariappa releases video of ex-girl friend using drugs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police are examining the content of a video that has been reportedly released by cricketer KC Cariappa against his former girlfriend accusing her of drug usage. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said that legal implications are being examined and accordingly the police will act. Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the charges made by the woman complainant against the cricketer about the usage of drugs have been taken seriously by the police. Action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, the minister added.

“We will examine the video content that has been released and where it has been released. Procedural implications will be examined. The source of the drugs or the details of the drug peddler is also a part of the investigation. Action will be taken based on evidence. We will examine the legal implications and accordingly proceed,” Dayananda added.

Parameshwara further added that the jurisdictional DCP has looked into the matter.

Cariappa, an IPL cricketer in his complaint alleged that his former girlfriend was a drug user and excessive drinker. The cricketer has also released a video to prove his allegations.

The woman had accused him of making her pregnant and coercing her into abortion by feeding her abortion pills. She had also accused him of using drugs.

