KRV protest in Karnataka turns violent, over dozens activists taken into preventive custody

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kannada Rakshana Vedike protest by TA Narayana Gowda faction turned violent as activists at Lavelle Road and UB City surroundings resorted to pelting stones and blackening the board.

As a precaution, the Cubbon Park police have taken over dozens of activists into preventive custody.

President of Vedike Narayana Gowda warned the mall of Asia owner to follow the 60 per cent Kannada sign board rules.

He said, "Today the mall of Asia and other mall owners may have taken police protection, but if they don't follow the rules and do not give preference to Kannada, KRV activists will seize and destroy the properties."



The activist had planned to take a rally from Sadahalli gate near Kempegowda International Airport Limited to Cubbon Park and also pass through areas like Brigade Road, MG Road and other areas to deliver messages to owners to install Kannada sign boards and give more visibility.

Meanwhile, the police had taken Gowda and state secretary Sanna Erappa into preventive custody near Devanahalli Tollgate.



Earlier, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath had instructed the zonal commissioners to conduct a survey and ensure the Kannada sign board rules are strictly implemented in 15 days. He also directed the officials to suspend the trade licence.

