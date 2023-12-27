Yuva Nidhi gets on the road, CM Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday launched registration for the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme which provides financial assistance to unemployed graduates and diploma holders. It is the fifth guarantee announced by Congress in the run-up to assembly polls.

At the launch event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying in his public speech that Karnataka would go bankrupt if guarantee schemes are implemented. “We have implemented five guarantee schemes and the state is not bankrupt. We are a stronger economy now,” he added. He said Modi had promised to create two crore jobs every year. “If he had done that, by now it would have been 20 crore jobs. Where are they,” he questioned.

He said with ‘Yuva Nidhi’ financial assistance, the government is providing free training, and the application form is also free. He said that on January 12 on Vivekananda Jayanti, lakhs of eligible youth will get Yuva Nidhi benefit which will be directly credited into their bank accounts. He promised to fill up vacancies in government posts.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said a big event has been organised in Shivamogga on January 12, where money will be sent to those who have registered for Yuva Nidhi. “We are discussing it with our national leaders. We have done what we had promised. It is our gratitude to the people who elected us and gave us power,” he said.

The DyCM said he had read news reports that some youths were going on a pilgrimage to Male Mahadeshwara Hills as they were unable to find brides because of their unemployment. “Yuva Nidhi will give confidence to youth who are trying hard to find employment,” he said.

