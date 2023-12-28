Karnataka comes up with energy roadmap

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Focusing on climate change mitigation and addressing environmental challenges, the state government on Wednesday released an action plan for efficient energy management.

The action plan aims to provide a strategic roadmap on improving energy efficiency across various sectors. The Karnataka Renewable Development Limited (KREDL) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) released the Karnataka State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (K-SEEAP).

“Energy efficiency plays a crucial role in climate change mitigation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and overall environmental impact. The action plan for the state is essential for multiple reasons, including resource conservation, economic benefit, environmental impact, climate change mitigation, technology intervention, job creation, compliance and regulation and energy security,” Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta said during the launch of the report.

By transitioning to renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency and implementing sustainable practices across industries, nations can significantly curb their carbon footprint, he added.

The state government’s energy efficiency roadmap is aligned with the Panchamrit goals announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 summit. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has projected a national energy consumption reduction target of 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent by 2030.

“The K-SEEAP report marks a significant milestone towards sustainable energy practices. This initiative will provide a comprehensive roadmap that leverages Karnataka’s strengths in renewable energy and energy conservation,” said K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL.

Implementing Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation endeavours is critical for meeting India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of reducing the emission intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030 from the 2005 level. From empirical research, it is now established that energy conservation measures will make the largest contribution to meeting the NDC target and mitigating adverse climatic change.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Focusing on climate change mitigation and addressing environmental challenges, the state government on Wednesday released an action plan for efficient energy management. The action plan aims to provide a strategic roadmap on improving energy efficiency across various sectors. The Karnataka Renewable Development Limited (KREDL) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) released the Karnataka State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (K-SEEAP). “Energy efficiency plays a crucial role in climate change mitigation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and overall environmental impact. The action plan for the state is essential for multiple reasons, including resource conservation, economic benefit, environmental impact, climate change mitigation, technology intervention, job creation, compliance and regulation and energy security,” Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta said during the launch of the report. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); By transitioning to renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency and implementing sustainable practices across industries, nations can significantly curb their carbon footprint, he added. The state government’s energy efficiency roadmap is aligned with the Panchamrit goals announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP26 summit. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has projected a national energy consumption reduction target of 150 million tonnes of oil equivalent by 2030. “The K-SEEAP report marks a significant milestone towards sustainable energy practices. This initiative will provide a comprehensive roadmap that leverages Karnataka’s strengths in renewable energy and energy conservation,” said K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL. Implementing Energy Efficiency and Energy Conservation endeavours is critical for meeting India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of reducing the emission intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030 from the 2005 level. From empirical research, it is now established that energy conservation measures will make the largest contribution to meeting the NDC target and mitigating adverse climatic change. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp