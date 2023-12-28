New cotton variety a boon for farmers of drought-prone areas in karnataka

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Karnataka is reeling under drought and farmers crying foul over their losses, those cultivating cotton have a reason to smile.

The drought seems to have proved helpful for research on cotton. Researchers from Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Institute for Cotton Research (CICR) conducted a pilot study of cultivating high density cotton crops in Yadgir and Dharwad early this year on 175 hectares of land. They found high density cotton cultivation to be successful and helpful to farmers of drought-hit areas. With this success, the researchers have asked the union government to implement the same in the eight cotton growing states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Elaborating on the pilot study, ICAR-CICR Director Dr YG Prasad told The New Indian Express that usually three to eight quintals of cotton can be harvested from one acre. But with the high density cultivation, the yield will be 37-50% higher. Normally, 18,000 saplings are planted on one hectare, but under the pilot project, 74,000 saplings were planted. The sapling grows faster and in an aligned manner, so cotton picking is easier.

The saplings were grown in light soil (shallow soil where water holding capacity is also less) in drought-prone areas and it was found to be ideal for cultivation. Ideally, a cotton plant would be ready for harvest in 180 days, but in the new format, it was ready in 150 days. The distance between the saplings was 19x15cm, Prasad said.

Rajesh S Patil, principal scientist (genetics and plant breeding) and head of the University of Agricultural Sciences-Dharwad, said it is not BT cotton, but a new hybrid variety. Last year, the yield was good, but prices weren’t. This year, there is a demand. However, due to late sowing and poor monsoon, the crop has taken a hit by 30 to 40%. Ideally, per hectare 493kg lint can be harvested. One bale is equal to 170kg lint (the fibrous coat covering the cotton seeds).

Patil said the plots where the high-density crop was grown showed positive results. However, the final market report on overall cotton production will be known in February-March, when the markets open.

Against the usual practice, sowing in Karnataka was done in August this year. The new high-density cultivation will help farmers, the researchers said.

