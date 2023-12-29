New Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra holds meet with key BJP leaders; Yatnal, Somanna no show

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, newly appointed Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Thursday held a meeting with close to 25 key state party leaders.

With most of the seniors, including his father and former CM B S Yediyurappa, former CMs D V Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai, former ministers KS Eshwarappa and CT Ravi present, Vijayendra used the meeting to send out a message to the party’s rank and file that he has the backing of the seniors.

Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and former minister V Somanna were not present in the meeting. While Yatnal is a critic of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, Somanna is sulking over the appointment of Vijayendra as state party chief. Yatnal had recently accused the BJP regime led by Yediyurappa of indulging in scams during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When reporters sought his reaction to Yatnal attacking Yediyurappa over alleged scams during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eshwarappa turned red. According to sources, Eshwarappa had suggested in the meeting that the high command should direct Yatnal not to damage the party anymore.

“The BJP-JDS combine should win all the LS seats in Karnataka. It has been decided to fight against the failures of the Congress State Government under the leadership of Vijayendra,” Eshwarappa said after the meeting.

Former minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that the issue of Yatnal was also discussed and it was decided to get instructions from the high command to tell him not to issue statements that could damage the party. “But we have to take everyone into confidence as we have to win all 28 LS seats,” the former minister said.

Ravi said that the strategy to win all the Lok Sabha seats in the state in coordination with JDS was discussed. Discussions were also held regarding the forthcoming elections to six MLC seats, including two graduate constituencies and four constituencies for teachers. “We aim to organize the BJP to win all 28 LS seats to avenge the defeat in the Assembly polls,” he said.

Vijayendra sought the guidance of the seniors to strengthen the party. He hailed the contributions of Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda, Eshwarappa, CT Ravi, Basavaraja Bommai, and others which made the BJP grow in the state.

“All we can see is the massive building of the BJP. However, the foundation of the building is not visible to us. I have been given this responsibility by the seniors who have laid a solid foundation for BJP. This responsibility rests on my shoulders with the blessings of the elders of the party at the national level,” Vijayendra said.

