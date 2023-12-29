Prime Minister should look into pressing issues of Christians, says Bengaluru Archbishop 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting Christmas celebrations at his residence in New Delhi, Bengaluru Archbishop Dr Peter Machado suggested that the PM should also look into many pressing issues of the Christian community.

In a letter to the PM, Dr Machado on Thursday said, “Christmas 2023 was special for Christians in India as PM Modi invited representatives of Christians in New Delhi to his own house on Christmas Day. To take positively forward Modiji’s Christmas message of peace and goodwill, it would be an excellent move on his part to address the concerns of the Christian community by taking into confidence Cardinals, Bishops, Priests, and Religious and Lay leaders of the community.

Instances of hate speeches against Christians, attacks on churches and institutions, and promulgation of anti-conversion laws in more and more states have led to deprivation and usurpation of the constitutional rights of Christians, which can be best handled by the Prime Minister’s Office with timely interventions. We all look up to the Prime Minister to give a soothing touch to the burning problem of Manipur, which may be an ethnic issue, but has left deep scars on the Christian community...”

He also suggested that Modi resolve the Dalit Christian reservation issue by granting equal status to all Dalits, be they Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians.

In his letter, he said, “As PM Modiji mentioned in his Christmas message, the Christian community is working, through dedicated and selfless service, towards creating a society where there is justice for all and for an inclusive society... The PM spoke of the Christian community in a very complimentary, positive, and favourable manner. He also praised the community for its contributions to the freedom movement in the past, and the role it plays today with its active participation in social service activities, and also in education and health fields...”

