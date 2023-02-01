Congress kicks off Siddu poll campaign with lunch in Karnataka

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Kicking off its election campaign, the Congress laid out a non-vegetarian meal for Vokkaliga leaders and prominent persons from the community in the Kolar assembly segment. It was the first such meeting for Vokkaliga leaders, with former minister Krishna Byre Gowda, MLA K Srinivasa Gowda, K Y Nanje Gowda, MLC Anil Kumar and former Chintamani MLA Dr Sudhakar appealing to voters to support Siddaramaiah in the upcoming election.

The meeting was held on the outskirts of Vemgal and chaired by Congress leaders from the Vokkaliga community. The meeting could also be the first such in Kolar by the Congress. Those who addressed the meeting targeted the JDS, particularly the Deve Gowda family, claiming that they are keen to promote their family interests and were not in favour of Vokkaligas. Instead of choosing a Vokkaliga leader for the Mandya election, the party fielded Kumaraswamy’son Nikhil, they claimed.

The leaders said that Kolar MLA K Srinivasa Gowda, who won on a JDS ticket and has joined the Congress, was neglected, his seniority was forgotten, and so was his contribution to the party. They appealed to the gathering to ensure support for the Congress in the upcoming election and elect Siddaramaiah, which will benefit the entire district.

