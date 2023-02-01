Home States Karnataka

Congress kicks off Siddu poll campaign with lunch in Karnataka

Instead of choosing a Vokkaliga leader for the Mandya election, the party fielded Kumaraswamy’son Nikhil, they claimed.

Published: 01st February 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Kicking off its election campaign, the Congress laid out a non-vegetarian meal for Vokkaliga leaders and prominent persons from the community in the Kolar assembly segment. It was the first such meeting for Vokkaliga leaders, with former minister Krishna Byre Gowda, MLA K Srinivasa Gowda, K Y Nanje Gowda, MLC Anil Kumar and former Chintamani MLA Dr Sudhakar appealing to voters to support Siddaramaiah in the upcoming election.

The meeting was held on the outskirts of Vemgal and chaired by Congress leaders from the Vokkaliga community. The meeting could also be the first such in Kolar by the Congress. Those who addressed the meeting targeted the JDS, particularly the Deve Gowda family, claiming that they are keen to promote their family interests and were not in favour of Vokkaligas. Instead of choosing a Vokkaliga leader for the Mandya election, the party fielded Kumaraswamy’son Nikhil, they claimed.

The leaders said that Kolar MLA K Srinivasa Gowda, who won on a JDS ticket and has joined the Congress, was neglected, his seniority was forgotten, and so was his contribution to the party. They appealed to the gathering to ensure support for the Congress in the upcoming election and elect Siddaramaiah, which will benefit the entire district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp