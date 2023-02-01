Home States Karnataka

Congress to screen BBC docuseries on PM Modi at its Mysuru office

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress has decided to screen the British Broadcasting  Corporation (BBC) documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ at the party’s office in Mysuru on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshmana dared the police to arrest them for screening the documentary.

“Let the police arrest me and stop the screening. We want the people to know the real face of PM Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots,” Lakhsmana said.

Asserting that ‘The Kashmir Files’ was made to promote Modi, Lakshmana said that the BJP government suspended the session to screen it for its members. “Only actors who praised the PM and to appease him
acted in ‘The Kashmir Files’. But despite being a British government unit, BBC prepared the documentary series without bending to any pressure from the government.

We want our Doordarshan to stop praising Modi and do such documentaries, to tell the truth to people,” he said. Meanwhile, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said that the police will initiate legal action against those who are involved in screening the documentary.

