Home States Karnataka

Fazil should have got compensation from govt, says BJP MLA

Shetty maintained that he is unaware about Sharan Pumpwell’s recent controversial statement.

Published: 01st February 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Y Bharat Shetty

Mangaluru City North BJP MLA Y Bharat Shetty (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru City North BJP MLA Y Bharat Shetty on Tuesday said that Fazil, who was murdered in Surathkal on July 28 last year, should have got the compensation from the government like others as per the rules.

Shetty also said that the Dakshina Kannada district administration had sent a proposal to the State Government seeking compensation for Fazil’s family. Asked why he did not visit Fazil’s grieving family that resides in Mangaluru North represented by him, Shetty said that he stayed away as he did not want to add to the tension that prevailed at the time of the killing. The first-time MLA was speaking at an interaction programme at Mangaluru Press Club.

Shetty maintained that he is unaware of Sharan Pumpwell’s recent controversial statement. To a query, the MLA said that tourists are ready to come to Mangaluru and they are not affected by a few labelling the city as “communally sensitive”. “The feeling that it is communally sensitive is just a perception,” he said. However, he admitted that IT companies are reluctant to set up units in the coastal city due to the absence of nightlife and entertainment.

To another query, he said that personally he believes that the timings of beaches should be extended for tourists and it should not be out of bounds for them during the night. This, he said will most likely be a reality after surveillance and security is upgraded at Thannirbhavi beach which is being developed at a cost of Rs 17 crore in a bid to get the ‘Blue Flag’ tag.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Y Bharat Shetty Fazil compensation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp