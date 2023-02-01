Hangyo Ice Cream launches new logo in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/BENGALURU: Hangyo Ice Cream launched a new logo -- Hangyotsava -- during its 20th-year celebration held recently at Wonder La Amusement Park Resort, Bengaluru. It was released by Hangyo Ice Cream Company executive chairman Dinesh R Pai.

Inaugurating the function, Infosys former vice-president Ramdas Kamath U hoped that the company will expand pan-India from the existing eight states.

Hangyo managing director Pradeep G Pai said, “In the last 20 years of the company’s journey, we have supplied 90 lakh litres of ice cream in eight states through 25,000-plus retail outlets. From a humble start in Mangaluru on February 14, 2003, it is today one of the leading brands in South India,” he said.

More than 400 employees and distributors of the organisation participated in the event. Along with the logo release ceremony, and an entertainment programme.

