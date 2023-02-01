Mahadayi water project has cleared all legal hurdles: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted on Tuesday that the state government will implement the project linking Kalasa-Banduri nalas to the Malaprabha river, which is known as the Mahadayi diversion project, systematically. His statement comes in the wake of Goa CM Pramod Sawant saying that his government is mulling legal options to stall the project.

“I just want to bring it to the notice of the Goa government that the Mahadayi diversion project is being implemented after a prolonged legal battle,” Bommai said.

A recent statement by Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on the Mahadayi diversion project has created ripples in Goa political circles. Shah had said that the BJP has succeeded in finding a solution to the vexed issue.

Replying to a query on the Goa government’s dissatisfaction over Shah’s remark, Bommai said: “I don’t know what is the stand of the Goa government. This issue has been fought legally in the Tribunal constituted by the Supreme Court. Moreover, the Tribunal heard the case for 10 years, considered all aspects including the hydrology, and gave its verdict.”

Observing that the Tribunal verdict is as good as the apex court order and should be considered as an injunction from the top court, Bommai said that in order to implement the Tribunal verdict, the Union government issued a notification after vetting the project details recently. So, the project is being executed systematically as per law, he added.

