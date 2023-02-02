Home States Karnataka

Mobile crematorium to do rounds of Mudoor village in Bengaluru

All the rituals can be followed after placing the dead body in the crematorium.

mobile crematorium

The mobile crematorium introduced by MPAC at Mudoor village in Kundapur taluk

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  In order to overcome the scarcity of space to cremate dead bodies, a mobile crematorium has been introduced in Mudoor village of Kundapur taluk recently. As the people of this village were forced to take the mortal remains to a crematorium located 40 km away in Kundapur, the Mudoor Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (MPAC) introduced the mobile crematorium for the villager’s convenience.

MPAC will provide the service of the mobile crematorium free of cost. The mortal remains get reduced to ashes within two hours in this LPG mobile crematorium.

There are about 600 houses in Mudoor village, and the unavailability of land to cremate the body of a 50-year-old scheduled caste woman caught the attention of the local gram panchayat and MPAC last year. President of MPAC Vijay Shastri and CEO Prabhakar Poojary then decided to arrange a mobile crematorium in this village.

A mobile crematorium worth Rs 5.8 lakh was purchased from Star Chair Company in Kerala. The mobile crematorium has a 10 kg LPG cylinder which quickly reduces the body to ashes.

All the rituals can be followed after placing the dead body in the crematorium. It also mitigates foul smell and emission of smoke. The six-foot-long steel mobile crematorium can be taken to any place by mounting it on a truck.

“The crematorium machine is probably being used for the first time in our state. High-pressure LPG with compressed air helps in the effective cremation of the body in this crematorium,” said Prabhakar Poojary. He added that the mobile crematorium can also be taken to the courtyards of the houses in the village as it mitigates any smell.

