Home States Karnataka

Online gaming industry gets a lifeline in Union Budget

Sitharaman added that the government will issue more clarity on the taxation regime for online gaming.

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Online games

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The online gaming industry has welcomed the Union Budget, especially in relation to the rationalisation of direct taxation for online gaming. In the budget 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the removal of the minimum threshold for TDS and clarified taxability relating to online gaming.

“For lottery, crossword puzzles games etc., the threshold limit of Rs 10,000 for TDS will continue, but will apply to aggregate winnings during a financial year,” Sitharaman added.

On winnings from online gaming, TDS is applicable in accordance with current income tax legislation. Additionally, while filing an income tax return, winnings must be declared under “income from other sources (ITR)”.

Sitharaman added that the government will issue more clarity on the taxation regime for online gaming. “Major measures in terms of easing the taxation burden include clarifying taxability related to online gaming,” Sitharaman said.

Welcoming the budget announcement, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) CEO Roland Landers said the online gaming industry “welcomes the budget announcement by the Finance Minister, particularly in relation to the rationalisation of direct taxation for online gaming. We are further happy to note that the Finance Bill has carved out the distinction between betting and gambling activities and online games, by introducing a new section 194BA, which takes a user’s net winnings from online games at the end of the financial year,” said Landers.

“As the Indian gaming market is expected to grow at a 27% CAGR reaching USD 8.6 billion by 2027, government support will further help to streamline the industry and provide structured growth to this burgeoning industry,” said CEO & Founder, of Witzeal Technologies, Ankur Singh.

According to the Lumikai Gaming Report 2021-22, India’s online gaming industry stood at USD 2.6 billion in 2022 with over 50.7 crore gamers, of which almost one-fourth were paying users. It is projected to reach USD 8.6 billion in FY27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget online gamin
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp