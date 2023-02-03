Home States Karnataka

Illegal hotel construction near Virupaksha temple in Hampi, Officials stop erection

Locals point out that it’s the same cylinder blast site where the new hotel was coming up.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Virupaksha temple

Time stands still at Virupaksha Temple, Hampi

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Taking advantage of officials being busy organising the Hampi Utsav, illegal construction of a hotel has come up in Hampi, very close to the famous Virupaksha temple which is in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected area.

Officials have visited the spot and stopped construction works after locals raised an alarm. They alleged that the construction was being taken during the night hours to evade the eyes of officials and security personnel. They also said the owner of the hotel has political backing and hence the structure may come up sooner or later.

A cylinder blast was reported four months ago near the Virupaksha temple but luckily there was no damage to any monuments. As per the ASI rules, any kind of temporary or permanent construction is not allowed in a radius of 200 mts. Locals point out that it’s the same cylinder blast site where the new hotel was coming up.

Deputy Commissioner T Venkatesh said the administration has noticed the construction work near Virupaksha temple which is in complete violation of ASI guidelines. “I have instructed the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) commissioner to take action. I will visit the place soon,” he said.

HWHAMA commissioner Siddarameshwara said the team has served notice to the hotel owner and a case has been registered. “As per ASI guidelines, any type of construction in ASI protected area is illegal. I will visit the spot and the work has already been stopped.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virupaksha temple Illegal hotel construction
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp