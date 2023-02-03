Illegal hotel construction near Virupaksha temple in Hampi, Officials stop erection

Kiran Balannanavar By

BALLARI: Taking advantage of officials being busy organising the Hampi Utsav, illegal construction of a hotel has come up in Hampi, very close to the famous Virupaksha temple which is in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected area.

Officials have visited the spot and stopped construction works after locals raised an alarm. They alleged that the construction was being taken during the night hours to evade the eyes of officials and security personnel. They also said the owner of the hotel has political backing and hence the structure may come up sooner or later.

A cylinder blast was reported four months ago near the Virupaksha temple but luckily there was no damage to any monuments. As per the ASI rules, any kind of temporary or permanent construction is not allowed in a radius of 200 mts. Locals point out that it’s the same cylinder blast site where the new hotel was coming up.

Deputy Commissioner T Venkatesh said the administration has noticed the construction work near Virupaksha temple which is in complete violation of ASI guidelines. “I have instructed the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) commissioner to take action. I will visit the place soon,” he said.

HWHAMA commissioner Siddarameshwara said the team has served notice to the hotel owner and a case has been registered. “As per ASI guidelines, any type of construction in ASI protected area is illegal. I will visit the spot and the work has already been stopped.”

