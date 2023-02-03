Home States Karnataka

‘Proposal on title deeds for evacuees to be sent to Centre’: BS Yediyurappa

In a press release later, Raghavendra said that there are demands from around 20 villages to conduct a survey.

Basavaraj Bommai

The team led by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra holds talks with CM Basavaraj Bommai | Express

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa accompanied by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and MP BY Raghavendra held a meeting with senior officials in Bengaluru on Thursday to discuss the issue of providing title deeds to the evacuees of Sharavathi Hydel Power Project.

Yediyurappa informed after the meeting that a proposal to grant title deeds of 9,000 acres to evacuees will be sent immediately to the Union Government.

The issue of providing land rights to the evacuees is pending for over 60 years.

We recently met with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to discuss the issue. The minister asked us to send a proposal after conducting a survey. The Shivamogga district administration has completed the survey. The proposal to provide title deeds will be sent immediately. This will benefit over 12,000 evacuees,” he said.

Immediately after the meeting, a delegation led by Jnanendra also met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who instructed forest and revenue officials to take necessary steps to give title deeds to evacuees. MLAs Haratalu Halappa and Ashok Naik and DC Dr R Selvamani were present. In a press release later, Raghavendra said that there are demands from around 20 villages to conduct a survey.

