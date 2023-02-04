BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan poll in-charge for Karnataka

Home States Karnataka

Pradhan, a veteran organisation man of the party, has been tasked with handling several elections in the past.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

By PTI

NEW DELHI; The BJP on Saturday appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, a party statement said.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai will be the co-incharge for the high-stakes polls where both the ruling party and the opposition Congress have launched intensive public outreach for the elections likely to be held in April-May.

A skillful politician, he will be expected to mobilise the state organisation while sorting out internal issues in the local unit to maximise efforts to retain power in the important southern state.

