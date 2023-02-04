Congress party’s 'Praja Dhwani campaign' draws crowds in Kolar

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

MULBAGAL/KGF: The Congress party’s Praja Dhwani campaign received a good response from people as it entered the Kolar district on Friday. Thousands participated in two rallies held in Mulbagal and KGF as part of the campaign. Senior party leader Siddaramaiah recently announced that he will be contesting from the constituency.

Even as several Congress leaders attended the rallies at both places, Kolar strongman and seven-time MP KH Muniyappa and his followers stayed away from the Mulbagal event. Despite efforts by his party colleagues to pacify him, Muniyappa gave the Mulbagal event a miss but participated in the KGF programme which was organised by his daughter and KGF legislator Roopa Kala Sashidhar.

Besides KPCC president DK Shivakumar, other leaders who took part in the events include former deputy chief minister G Parameshwar, KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy and former MP VS Ugrappa

However, senior party leader Ramesh Kumar, MLC Anil Kumar, Malur MLA K.Y.Nanje Gowda and former MLA Kothur Manjunath did not attend the KGF programme.

Addressing a gathering in Mulbagal, Shivakumar said, “The state has never seen a government (the present BJP regime) which is so corrupt. This government demands 40 per cent commission from contractors, an issue which was flagged by the contractors association president Kempanna himself, who has also written a letter to the prime minister in this regard,” he said.

Shivakumar alleged that the BJP government also collects bribes from the police, engineers and other people serving in the state government for their transfers and postings and called upon the voters to put an end to the government led by the BJP in the state to protect the interests of all the people in the state.

