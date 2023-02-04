Karnataka BJP meet charts its assembly election plan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party Core Committee met on Friday, armed with a pre-poll survey report which claimed that the party is expecting to return to power with a convincing majority. The leaders met party general secretary CT Ravi and conveyed this to him.

On both occasions it came to power -- 2008 and 2018 -- BJP did not have the numbers to form the government. In 2008, it got 110 seats and in 2018, it got 104 seats. At the meeting, Ravi said that PM Narendra Modi is expected to visit Karnataka twice or thrice in February, and so are Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. Various Union ministers will participate in party programmes and interact with beneficiaries of State and Central programmes.

He said party leaders are holding meetings of beneficiaries in all constituencies, and that 70% to 80% of the people have benefited from government programmes. “Just as in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, we would like to convert the beneficiaries into BJP voters,” he said, adding that vans mounted with massive LED screens will go out in each constituency, informing people of the welfare measures of the state and Union governments.

In addition, four teams of BJP leaders will travel across the state, focusing on Kalyan Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Old Mysuru. Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and other morchas will hold meetings in all 224 constituencies. CM Bommai, BJP national general secretary B L Santosh, Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa and others participated in the meeting.

