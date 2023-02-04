Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP meet charts its assembly election plan

In addition, four teams of BJP leaders will travel across the state, focusing on Kalyan Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Old Mysuru.

Published: 04th February 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader CT Ravi

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bharatiya Janata Party Core Committee met on Friday, armed with a pre-poll survey report which claimed that the party is expecting to return to power with a convincing majority. The leaders met party general secretary CT Ravi and conveyed this to him.

On both occasions it came to power -- 2008 and 2018 -- BJP did not have the numbers to form the government. In 2008, it got 110 seats and in 2018, it got 104 seats. At the meeting, Ravi said that PM Narendra Modi is expected to visit Karnataka twice or thrice in February, and so are Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. Various Union ministers will participate in party programmes and interact with beneficiaries of State and Central programmes.

He said party leaders are holding meetings of beneficiaries in all constituencies, and that 70% to 80% of the people have benefited from government programmes. “Just as in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, we would like to convert the beneficiaries into BJP voters,” he said, adding that vans mounted with massive LED screens will go out in each constituency, informing people of the welfare measures of the state and Union governments.

In addition, four teams of BJP leaders will travel across the state, focusing on Kalyan Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and Old Mysuru. Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and other morchas will hold meetings in all 224 constituencies. CM Bommai, BJP national general secretary B L Santosh, Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa and others participated in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CT Ravi election plan BJP
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp