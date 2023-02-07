Home States Karnataka

137 nursing students hospitalised in Mangaluru

As many as 52 students have been admitted at AJ Hospital, 18 at KMC Hospital, eight at City Hospital, 42 at Fr Muller’s Hospital, and three at Mangala Hospital in city.

Published: 07th February 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Food poisoning patients undergoing treatment at CHC

Representational image

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 137 nursing students fell ill and have been admitted to various hospitals in Mangaluru over suspected food poisoning at their hostel.

According to Mangaluru city police, 137 students of the nursing college hostel in Shaktinagar had complained of food poisoning since Monday morning, and they have been admitted at the City Hospital, AJ Hospital and KMC Hospital. They had reportedly consumed chicken and ghee rice.  

A police officer said that all the students, who complained of food poisoning, study at City Nursing and Paramedical College at Shaktinagar. Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the hospitals where the students have been admitted.

“The students complained of food poisoning, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming dinner. As many as 52 students have been admitted at AJ Hospital, 18 at KMC Hospital, eight at City Hospital, 42 at Fr Muller’s Hospital, and three at Mangala Hospital in city. So far, there is no information as to how many students are critical,” he said.

According to sources, the students are out of danger. Meanwhile, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath enquired with the doctors about the students’ condition. He also asked health officials to investigate the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nursing students Mangaluru food poisoning
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp