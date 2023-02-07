137 nursing students hospitalised in Mangaluru

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 137 nursing students fell ill and have been admitted to various hospitals in Mangaluru over suspected food poisoning at their hostel.

According to Mangaluru city police, 137 students of the nursing college hostel in Shaktinagar had complained of food poisoning since Monday morning, and they have been admitted at the City Hospital, AJ Hospital and KMC Hospital. They had reportedly consumed chicken and ghee rice.

A police officer said that all the students, who complained of food poisoning, study at City Nursing and Paramedical College at Shaktinagar. Meanwhile, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the hospitals where the students have been admitted.

“The students complained of food poisoning, stomach ache, diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming dinner. As many as 52 students have been admitted at AJ Hospital, 18 at KMC Hospital, eight at City Hospital, 42 at Fr Muller’s Hospital, and three at Mangala Hospital in city. So far, there is no information as to how many students are critical,” he said.

According to sources, the students are out of danger. Meanwhile, Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath enquired with the doctors about the students’ condition. He also asked health officials to investigate the incident.

