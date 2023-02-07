Cashing in on success of Kantara, hotel, homestay named after hit Kannada movie

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: In the era of competition in the hospitality industry, finding a name for your business is always a challenging one. But not for all. As some of them go with the current trend. Cashing on the popularity of Kannada blockbuster Kantara movie, a home stay near Dandeli and a dhaba near Haliyal have named their business after Kantara.

And needless to say, the business units are getting some curious calls and visitors just after the name. In fact the hotel in Haliyal was recently built and opened. Right when the owners were looking for the name, they stumbled upon the Kannada movie Kantara and its success.

Mahesh Dandgali, owner of Kantara homestay in Pradhani village of Joida taluk, said he was impressed with the movie where the story revolves in the forest. "We are located in dense forests of Joida taluk and we thought the name would go well. I am a believer of Daiva and I liked the film also because of that. We believe by providing the best service we can make the visitors happy. We are yet to make the name famous online, but visitors have given positive feedback about the name of the homestay," he said.

"When we planned to open a veg-non veg dhaba we had many names in mind. Finally we decided to name it after Kantara. The film has roots in daily lives of forest dwellers. The food habits have been shown respectfully throughout the movie," said one of the owners of Kantara Dhaba located on Haliyal-Dharwad road.

It can be recalled that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India for the first time in 2014, many tea shops and eateries were named after him. Even today several food joints and tea shops run in Modi's name.

"What is in the name they say, but choosing an interesting name for your business is not an easy job. Sometimes people hire agencies for naming and logo making. Depending on the region the names of tourism units or hotels change. For instance the names of resorts and eateries from the beach will differ from those located in the wildlife areas," said Shivayogi H, a tourism expert.

