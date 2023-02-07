Home States Karnataka

Cashing in on success of Kantara, hotel, homestay named after hit Kannada movie

Mahesh Dandgali, owner of Kantara homestay in Pradhani village of Joida taluk, said he was impressed with the movie where the story revolves in the forest.

Published: 07th February 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hotel Rooms

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALI: In the era of competition in the hospitality industry, finding a name for your business is always a challenging one. But not for all. As some of them go with the current trend. Cashing on the popularity of Kannada blockbuster Kantara movie, a home stay near Dandeli and a dhaba near Haliyal have named their business after Kantara.

And needless to say, the business units are getting some curious calls and visitors just after the name. In fact the hotel in Haliyal was recently built and opened. Right when the owners were looking for the name, they stumbled upon the Kannada movie Kantara and its success. 

Mahesh Dandgali, owner of Kantara homestay in Pradhani village of Joida taluk, said he was impressed with the movie where the story revolves in the forest. "We are located in dense forests of Joida taluk and we thought the name would go well. I am a believer of Daiva and I liked the film also because of that. We believe by providing the best service we can make the visitors happy. We are yet to make the name famous online, but visitors have given positive feedback about the name of the homestay," he said.

"When we planned to open a veg-non veg dhaba we had many names in mind. Finally we decided to name it after Kantara. The film has roots in daily lives of forest dwellers. The food habits have been shown respectfully throughout the movie," said one of the owners of Kantara Dhaba located on Haliyal-Dharwad road.

It can be recalled that when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India for the first time in 2014, many tea shops and eateries were named after him. Even today several food joints and tea shops run in Modi's name.

"What is in the name they say, but choosing an interesting name for your business is not an easy job. Sometimes people hire agencies for naming and logo making. Depending on the region the names of tourism units or hotels change. For instance the names of resorts and eateries from the beach will differ from those located in the wildlife areas," said Shivayogi H, a tourism expert. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kantara Movie Kannada blockbuster Hotel Business
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp