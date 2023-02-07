Energy Transitions Working Group meet concludes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first-ever Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s G20 presidency concluded on Monday. Speaking to the media, the Ministry of Power, Alok Kumar said that the meeting was successful in addressing several global issues. Several priority areas were focused on Day 2 of the ETWG meeting, including diversifying supply chains as well as addressing their vulnerabilities, efforts to decarbonise heavy industries and promoting universal access to clean energy.

Concerns were also highlighted on the issues of energy security and supply chains. An MoU was also signed between the Ministry of Power’s Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC) to help in promoting energy efficiency and sustainability within the countries. Meanwhile, the delegates will also be visiting the Pavagada Solar Park on Tuesday.

