D K Shivakumar wants Cauvery stopped for pilgrims, greens upset

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Wildlife experts have questioned KPCC president D K Shivakumar’s request to the government about stopping the Cauvery’s flow to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, who converge from Ramanagara and Kanakapura, walking to the M M Hills shrine annually during Shivaratri.

In a letter to the MD of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd, Shivakumar has requested to stop the flow of the Cauvery waters on February 13 and 14, when the devotees will be crossing the river. Last year, five pilgrims were washed away while crossing the river.

The Congress leader has also requested that arrangements for drinking water be made en route, and has asked the Karnataka Forest Department to protect pilgrims from possible animal attacks.

Wildlife experts pointed out that the entire walking route of devotees goes through the sensitive Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, which has a good population of elephants and crocodiles. The experts are suggesting the department to put an end to the practice of walking through the forest.

The experts have also suggested alternative routes. “There are several buses that run from Kanakapura to M M Hills via Malavalli and Kollegal. The devotees can make use of this route even if they want to walk. As the forest route is shorter, people camp at an area named Bommasandra and proceed further. Nearly two lakh people congregate in the forest, home to leopards. How can the forest department provide protection for such a large gathering,” asked an expert.

The pilgrims also cook on the way and perform poojas at shrines located in the forest area. “There is always a threat of forest fire. The grass is drier in this season and forest officials have to work to safeguard the forest and its flora and fauna,” the expert added. An official from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited said that a letter was received from Shivakumar. “We received the letter on January 30, which has been sent to Mysuru. A decision will be taken after discussions with the government and senior officials,” the official added.

