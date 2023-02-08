Food poisoning: Mangaluru hospital, hostel booked

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: City Hospital and City Nursing College Hostel have been booked for endangering lives and intentionally hiding information after 231 nursing students fell ill over suspected food poisoning here on Monday.

Of the 782 students, 231 fell ill after having dinner at their hostel at Shaktinagar in Mangaluru and were rushed to various hospitals in the city for treatment. All are out of danger.

Dr Jagadeesha K, DSO, has lodged a police complaint stating that the hostel authorities served contaminated food due to which the students fell ill.

“The hostel authorities intentionally hid information and failed to submit a report to the district administration,” Dr Jagadeesha alleged. Meanwhile, health officials visited the hostel and collected samples of food, water and other items kept in the refrigerator and sent them to Bengaluru for tests.

MANGALURU: City Hospital and City Nursing College Hostel have been booked for endangering lives and intentionally hiding information after 231 nursing students fell ill over suspected food poisoning here on Monday. Of the 782 students, 231 fell ill after having dinner at their hostel at Shaktinagar in Mangaluru and were rushed to various hospitals in the city for treatment. All are out of danger. Dr Jagadeesha K, DSO, has lodged a police complaint stating that the hostel authorities served contaminated food due to which the students fell ill. “The hostel authorities intentionally hid information and failed to submit a report to the district administration,” Dr Jagadeesha alleged. Meanwhile, health officials visited the hostel and collected samples of food, water and other items kept in the refrigerator and sent them to Bengaluru for tests.