Home States Karnataka

First Environment Working Group meet in Bengaluru from today

The ability of the Earth to sustain itself would be impacted if the resource extraction is done unabatedly without utilizing end-of-life material, she said.

Published: 09th February 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

Visitors at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Land degradation, loss of biodiversity, lack of waste absorption and issues associated with resource extraction and others are the key issues that will be discussed at the first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting as part of the G20 summit that will be held in Bengaluru from February 9-11.

It will discuss the most pressing issues of global environment and climate change and come out with a participatory approach to address the same,   Richa Sharma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change told reporters here on Wednesday.

G20 countries account for more than 85% of the global GDP but they are also responsible for 80% of annual greenhouse gas emissions, she said. The meeting is expected to evolve a consensus and policy coordination on the steps to be taken to tackle this, said Richa.

The ability of the Earth to sustain itself would be impacted if the resource extraction is done unabatedly without utilizing end-of-life material, she said. “Ocean warming, sea-level rise and ocean acidification threaten half of the global GDP of 44 trillion Dollars. Issues of biodiversity loss and how to conserve them will be a big part of the discussions,” she said.

“The issue of sustainable lifestyle for the environment and climate change will be the cross-cutting themes. We do not look at land degradation, climate change and biodiversity conservation in silos and that is why different ministries will be brought under one platform to discuss and address issues,” she said.  ECSWG is one of the 13 working groups under the Sherpa track and will meet four times between February and May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ECSWG G20 summit
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp