Convene meetings to address public grievances, find solutions: Abdul Azeem to Wakf Board

With regard to the lack of teachers in urdu schools, Azeem directed the Education Department to take appropriate steps to address the issues.

Published: 11th February 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Abdul Azeem

Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission Abdul Azeem

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission Abdul Azeem has called upon all the Wakf Board members to convene meetings every week to take public grievances and find solutions to them. Chairing a review meeting with leaders and community members of the Muslim community on Thursday evening, he said that the members should find solutions to the issues of the minorities.

During the meeting, leaders of various communities presented memorandums and grievances related to various issues. A few leaders drew the attention of the chairman towards the appointment of teachers in Urdu schools and the repair of classrooms. Members of the Jain community demanded a separate hostel for their community students. Some leaders raised the issue of delay in the release of scholarships for the students of minority communities.

Similarly, some of the people submitted a memorandum alleging the misuse of wakf properties. With regard to the lack of teachers in Urdu schools, Azeem directed the Education Department to take appropriate steps to address the issues. He also directed them to repair the school classrooms on priority. With regard to the construction of a separate hostel for the Jain community, he said that a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the government.

On the demand of setting up a separate office for the maintenance of ancient monuments of the city, coming under ASI, he said a letter would be written to the central government to take action on it. Earlier, chairing a meeting at the DC office on PM’s 15-point programme for the development of minorities, Azeem directed the officials to ensure the effective implementation of the programmes.

