Russia may showcase Su-57 stealth fighter 

The Su-57 was designed to replace Russia’s ageing fleet of MiG-29s and Su-27s.

By Hrithik Kiran Bagade
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Russia is likely to showcase its fifth-generation multi-role Sukhoi Su-57 Checkmate stealth fighter aircraft at Aero India 2023 to be held from February 13-17 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru. This is in an apparent bid to solidify its defence cooperation with India, which has slackened in the past few years.

However, it is not clear if the Su-57 will be part of the flying display. An industry representative, on the condition of anonymity, told The New Indian Express that it most likely could be on static display, or further still a mock-up or scale model that would present visitors a glimpse into the stealth fighter’s capabilities. But it may still attract a lot of attention.

The Su-57 was designed to replace Russia’s ageing fleet of MiG-29s and Su-27s. It is also Russia’s first stealth fighter, competing with the likes of the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning from the West’s arsenal. Featuring the Su-57 at Aero India will be significant since India is in the midst of bolstering its air defence capabilities through the purchase of new aircraft, especially for multi-role combat.

It is learnt that Rosoboronexport, the state intermediary agency for Russia’s trade of defence-related products, technologies and services, will be displaying about 200 samples of its military equipment of Russian origin at the biennial air show, including the advanced Su-57E fifth-generation multifunctional fighter (the export variant), the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, the Il-78MK-90A tanker, super-manoeuvrable fighters Su-35 and Su-30SME, and front-line fighter MiG-35D. As part of that, Rosoboronexport is putting up a unified Russian exposition at Aero India 2023.

“Rosoboronexport is a regular participant at Aero India, where the Russian exposition traditionally stands out for its scale and volume of products for the Air Force. The exhibition provides us with an excellent opportunity to show modern samples of Russian production and discuss areas for further bilateral cooperation with India,” said Alexander Mikheev, General Director of Rosoboronexport, in a release.

The Russian exhibits will also include the light multipurpose Ka-226T helicopter, “whose production is proposed to be launched on the basis of Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited — a JV with the participation of Russian and Indian industrial companies, as part of Make in India”. A wide range of Russian military helicopters, including the upgraded versions of Ka-52E, Mi-28NE combat helicopters, and military transport Mi-171Sh will be on display, along with an array of unmanned aerial vehicles and air defence systems.

