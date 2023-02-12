Home States Karnataka

Karnataka collected record GST of Rs 6,085 crore in January

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Karnataka made a record Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection of Rs 6,085 crore in January this year.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

He said, “This year’s remarkable mop-up is due to measures undertaken for reforms, focused vigilance, recovery in the economy and better compliance by taxpayers. This augmentation to revenue will allow the government to present a better budget this year.”

The latest numbers come as a shot in the arm for Bommai who will present the State Budget on February 17. The budget outlay was Rs 2,65,720 crore for 2022-23 may also go up by 10-15%, sources said.

“The introduction of the Information Technology (IT) tools, data-driven analytics and substantial vigilance helped us... besides shifting the posts of the officers to high-level revenue divisions,” said a Commercial Tax department official.

