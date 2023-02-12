Karnataka collected record GST of Rs 6,085 crore in January

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Karnataka made a record Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection of Rs 6,085 crore in January this year. “A record collection of Rs 6,085 crore has been made under GST this month. Karnataka continues to be the state with the highest growth rate of 30 per cent in the GST tax collection,” he tweeted.

He said, “This year’s remarkable mop-up is due to measures undertaken for reforms, focused vigilance, recovery in the economy and better compliance by taxpayers. This augmentation to revenue will allow the government to present a better budget this year.”

The latest numbers come as a shot in the arm for Bommai who will present the State Budget on February 17. The budget outlay was Rs 2,65,720 crore for 2022-23 may also go up by 10-15%, sources said.

“The introduction of the Information Technology (IT) tools, data-driven analytics and substantial vigilance helped us... besides shifting the posts of the officers to high-level revenue divisions,” said a Commercial Tax department official.

