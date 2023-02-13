Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Monday.

"The sky over Bengaluru is bearing testimony to the capabilities of New India. This new height is the reality of New India, today India is touching new heights and transcending them too," the PM said after inaugurating the biennial air show.

Nearly 100 countries along with 800 defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian ones are participating in Aero India 2023 with the theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities'.

Modi said Aero India 2023 is a shining example of India’s growing capabilities and the presence of more than 100 nations at this event shows the trust that the entire world shows in India.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of Aero India taking place in Karnataka which is the hub of India’s technological advancement. He said that this will open new avenues for the youth of Karnataka in the aviation sector. The Prime Minister called upon the youth of Karnataka to deploy their technological expertise in the field of defence to strengthen the country.

The PM said that India’s successes are bearing witness to its capabilities such as Tejas, INS Vikrant, and advanced manufacturing facilities in Surat and Tumkur. He said the new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor will it lack any effort.

The PM said that the aim is to take defence exports from USD 1.5 billion to USD 5 billion by 2024-25.

“From here India will make rapid strides to be included among the largest defence manufacturing countries and our private sector and investors will play a big role in that," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister called upon the private sector to invest in the defence sector which will create new opportunities for them in India and in many other countries. He said that the India of today thinks fast, thinks far and takes quick decisions.



