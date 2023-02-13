KSRTC e-buses to five districts to miss February date?

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s plan to operate electric buses on five routes in the state is unlikely to take off in February. Sources from the transport utility informed that the private operator is yet to deliver 49 buses. The first electric bus between Bengaluru and Mysuru is running successfully and is a hit among passengers. While there is demand for the same on other routes in the state, passengers may have to wait till March.

Prashanth M, who works at a private college in Mysuru, travelled in the e-bus from Mysuru to Bengaluru and was impressed. “There is absolutely no noise and the ride is completely smooth and not tiresome at all. It will be good if they increase the number of e-buses to Mysuru and to different parts of Karnataka as they are environment friendly,” he said.

Sources from KSRTC said the infrastructure for e-buses, which include setting up charging stations, is going on and they are waiting for the delivery of buses from the private operator. “The response from the public to the e-buses is good. They are loving the experience as the trip is noiseless and smooth. We are expecting delivery of at least 25 buses this month-end or in March.

Once the buses are delivered, they have to be registered, tested and put on trials which are expected to push back the launch,” a source said and added, “We have finalised five routes for e-buses from Bengaluru. Buses will be operated to Madikeri, Virajpet, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere and Shivamogga from Bengaluru once the buses are delivered”.While charging stations are already in place in Bengaluru and Mysuru, works are going on to set them up in Madikeri, Virajpet, Davangere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru bus stations. The e-bus is capable of running 300km on a single charge.

