Home States Karnataka

Dassault’s 3D platform at Aero India

The firm has stated that this will help in streamlining processes within the sectors in terms of designing, manufcturing, marketing and maintaining prod-ucts used by the defence forces. 

Published: 14th February 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes (Photo | Facebook)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To help in the Indian Defence Forces’ aim of indigenising the defence sector, France-based Dassault Systèmes is showcasing its 3D Experience Platform at Aero India. 

According to the company,  its platform will help ensure optimisation and self-reliance in terms of digital business, and design, engineering and manufacturing in the aerospace and defence industries.

In particular, 3D experience is expected to provide a singular platform for all business processes taking place within an industry, allowing for ease of inter-departmental collaborations as well as collaborations with private companies on part of the defence and aerospace sectors.

The firm has stated that this will help in streamlining processes within the sectors in terms of designing, manufacturing, marketing and maintaining products used by the defence forces. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dassault Systèmes 3D Experience Platform Aero India
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp