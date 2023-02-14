Dassault’s 3D platform at Aero India

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help in the Indian Defence Forces’ aim of indigenising the defence sector, France-based Dassault Systèmes is showcasing its 3D Experience Platform at Aero India.

According to the company, its platform will help ensure optimisation and self-reliance in terms of digital business, and design, engineering and manufacturing in the aerospace and defence industries.

In particular, 3D experience is expected to provide a singular platform for all business processes taking place within an industry, allowing for ease of inter-departmental collaborations as well as collaborations with private companies on part of the defence and aerospace sectors.

The firm has stated that this will help in streamlining processes within the sectors in terms of designing, manufacturing, marketing and maintaining products used by the defence forces.

