Lack of political vision led to weapon import: Defence Minister

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said a lack of political vision for self-reliance led to overwhelming dependence on imported weaponry, but now India does not want to remain just an assembly workshop.

Addressing over 70 CEOs of local and global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) during a Round Table organised as part of Aero India 2023 here on Monday, the minister said, “In the last few decades, despite being a diversified defence base, Indian defence industry could not perform to its full potential due to several reasons, of which the like of clear political vision in support of self-reliance is an important one. This led to an overwhelming dependence on imported weaponry. A country of India’s size and global prominence cannot rely on imported arms, for such reliance will inevitably compromise the strategic autonomy of our country.”

He said India does not want to remain just an assembly workshop anymore and is looking to engage with friendly countries in defence and security, based on sharing expertise and capabilities. He called upon business leaders to support the government’s endeavour to design, develop and manufacture cutting-edge products, using critical technologies in the defence sector.

PM Narendra Modi greets the gathering at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CM Basavaraj Bommai look at |Shashidhar Byrappa

Assuring CEOs that the government is open to new ideas and committed to harnessing the energy, entrepreneurial spirit and capability of private sector partners, Singh extended the government’s support towards removing obstacles and facilitating businesses.

Many foreign OEMs made announcements regarding their plans for investment and collaborations, including Safran, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Thales in the defence and aerospace sector. General Atomics and Bharat Forge announced they would deepen their collaboration in aircraft components and parts. Hensoldt announced the Design/TOT and IPR transfer of obstacle avoidance systems for Indian Helicopters and the co-development of advanced multi-sensor electro-optics airborne gimbals for Indian and world markets.

UK’s ambition of ‘Create in India’

In a demonstration of intent to accelerate collaboration with India across research, development and training, the UK defence delegation will engage a range of Indian stakeholders to reiterate the UK’s ambition to not only Make in India but also to ‘Create in India’.

The UK delegation will take discussions forward on key offers for collaboration, such as strategic partnership for jet engine development and maritime electric propulsion technology.

Minister for defence procurement Alex Chalk said, “As we continue to build the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, I’m hugely excited to attend Aero India, another key opportunity to demonstrate the UK’s commitment to strong bilateral relations and deliver on the 2030 road map. Recent collaborations on exercise with the Indian Navy, Army and Air Force underpin the strength of our two nations’ commitment to work together to promote a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region.” After inaugurating Aero India 2023, Modi visited the Karnataka Pavilion.

