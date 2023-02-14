US’ 5th generation F-35 stealth fighter to make Aero India debut
Apart from the aerial displays of the F-35 and F-16, the multirole F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets will be on static display.
BENGALURU: The United States Air Force (USAF) is expected to fly its latest state-of-the-art fifth-generation stealth fighter, the F-35A Lightning II, at Aero India 2023 on Tuesday.
This will be the first time that this all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft — capable of carrying out air superiority and strike missions — will fly at an Indian airshow. The USA has confirmed that the aircraft would be part of daily flight demonstrations, along with the F-16 Fighting Falcon.
A note from the US Consulate in Chennai read: “The USAF’s newest fifth-generation fighter – the stealthy, supersonic, multirole F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter – will make their debut at Aero India 2023.”
The note added: “After a journey from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will impress crowds with a demo of its unique aerial capabilities. The F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska will be on static display.”
The F-35’s arrival at Aero India gains special significance in the background of growing Indo-US ties, and also when India is keen on rapidly modernising its Air Force. It reflects India’s ascendancy as a major defence market and partner. In fact, in the past, reports were making the rounds about the US wanting to sell the F-35 to India, a ‘rumour’ which was denied by both countries.
The note said, “The F-35’s engine produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a 3-stage fan, a 6-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a 2-stage low-pressure turbine.”
Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, stated: “The F-35 represents the leading edge of US fighter technology. Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and interoperable weapons systems the US has to offer.”