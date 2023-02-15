Defence minister dedicates e-MMS 

Home States Karnataka

By Hrithik Kiran Bagade
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Accelerating IAF’s transformation towards emerging as a modern combat force, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dedicated the Electronic Maintenance Management System (e-MMS) to the nation, in the presence of Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande.

e-MMS aims to replace IAF’s 90-year-old system where records of maintenance of aircraft and equipment were paper-based. This indigenous enterprise asset management and resource planning solution will digitise and automate the   process.

IAF operates an array of aircraft, weapons and systems.  IAF has adapted these different weapon systems into a common thread to support multi-dimensional operations, allowing for quicker tactical response.
 e-MMS rides on AFNET (high-speed communications network), ensuring continuous availability of the application across all sites. It also extends a mobility feature, where each technician will have a wireless device to record maintenance activities, ensuring transparency, accountability and efficiency.

All maintenance data is centrally monitored. This not only records all activities electronically, but also provides analytical capability for operational purposes. e-MMS solution has been derived in collaboration with Wipro.  

At IAF’s indegisation seminar INDISEM 2023, Rajnath said: “We have been importing a large part of our helicopters, aircraft, missile systems, etc. But I feel happy that the situation has begun to change.”
“We need to periodically induct new weapon platforms and weapon systems. This will predominantly be through the indigenous route as part of the Make in India initiative.

We will need to upgrade our slightly older fleet, weapons and systems on a regular basis. Legacy systems will continue to be part of our arsenal. Sustenance of these legacy fleets and equipment is a big challenge, and it is here that our indigenous industry, MSMEs and startups contribute towards the upgradation of our combat systems,” said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

