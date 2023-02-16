Two die, 34 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Yadgir

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Two persons died and 34 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at Anupur village of Gurmitkal taluk in Yadgir district within 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, Yadgir District Health officer Dr Gururaj Hiregowdar said.

Of the 34 people who are ill, including men, women and children, 15 were admitted to the Yadgir District Government Hospital, while the remaining are being treated at Narayanpet Hospital. On Tuesday morning, 35-year-old Savitramma died during treatment. Dr Hiregowdar said on Wednesday, he received information that the condition of Sayamma worsened and she was shifted to a hospital at Mahabubnagar in Telangana where she died.

A 15-member medical team has been sent to Anupur. No fresh cases were reported since Wednesday afternoon, said Dr Hiregowdar, who is camping at Anupur. He said Anupur residents are supplied drinking water from a water tank, and the pipe was leaking at two places. The repair work has begun, he added.

