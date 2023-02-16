Two held for plot to kill Karnataka MLA for Rs 2 crore supari 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy. MLA’s personal assistant A Harish Babu, who got a tipoff that a supari of Rs 2 crore has been given to execute the murder, filed a complaint at the Bommanahalli police station.

The accused, Akash and Gagan, are from Holalkere in Chitradurga district. Babu’s complaint names rowdy sheeter Nagaraj alias Wilson Garden Naga as accused number 1 in the case. The complaint states that Naga and the other accused struck the deal between February 3 and 11, while the complaint was filed on February 11. Babu has also managed to get an audio clipping of the conversation among the accused, and has handed it over to the police. The police initially filed a non-cognisable report and later registered an FIR.

Murder plot politically motivated: MLA

A case of criminal intimidation (IPC 506) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B) has been filed against the accused. Babu has stated in the complaint that he got to know about the conspiracy from Chandru, a resident of Bommanahalli.

Chandru also mentioned two others, Akash and Bhyresh, as part of the deal. Wilson Garden Naga, who allegedly took the supari, is said to be hiding in Tamil Nadu. Babu, when contacted, refused to comment, saying it is up to the police to investigate.

Satish told TNIE he can react only after a thorough and fair inquiry. “There are no threat calls, but there is an audio clip where the supari is discussed. I do not know who Naga is. I do not need any security. I feel it is politically motivated. Iinvestigation will bring out the truth,” the MLA added.

