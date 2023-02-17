Home States Karnataka

Ex-corporators’ protest poll stunt, says Jayanagar MLA

“Jayanagar’s commercial complex and surrounding areas are in a shambles, and the MLA has failed to develop those areas.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four former BBMP corporators concertedly took on Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy, accusing her of blocking development works. Warning her that this time the election contest will be tough, former corporators SK Nataraj, Somashekhar, Govind Naidu and CK Ramamurthy launched protests holding banners, raised slogans against the MLA, and appealed to voters to oust her.

“Jayanagar’s commercial complex and surrounding areas are in shambles, and the MLA has failed to develop those areas. Besides, Rs 6 crore was allocated for a community hall at Bhovi Colony, Byrasandra ward, but work never took off despite a work order and job code. At Sarakki and Shakambari Nagar vegetable markets, there are no basic facilities,” said CM Ramamurthy, an aspiring BJP candidate. 

Interestingly, it was Somashekhar, former corporator from Shakambari Nagar ward who was a ticket aspirant during the 2018 byelections against Sowmya, who supported Ramamurthy’s candidacy from the same segment after they reached an understanding. 

“It is obvious they are protesting as elections are coming up. Why didn’t they protest when the state government cut down 61% of Jayanagar’s funds? I have to work with the funds at my disposal. You can ask the citizens about me. Their response will be that I am accessible, clean and I work with those who are protesting.

I have spoken up about various issues in the assembly, like TenderSure and the Jayanagar complex,” said Sowmya. Former corporator from Byrasandra ward N Nagaraj said the MLA has been struggling to get work done for Jayanagar and its commercial complex shopkeepers’ association over a few years.

