Cloud-based data centre to be set up at Rs 590 crore in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government on Friday proposed to create cloud-based state data centre 3.0 at a cost of Rs 590 crore. This centre will cater to various departments of the state government and public sector undertakings.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said IT is being used extensively in the administration system of the state and the security of this system is a top priority. “Keeping this in mind, 24x7 Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) with cyber experts using modern technology will be established to ensure safety of government websites, online services and data security,” he said.

Welcoming the move, Kayzad Vanskuiwalla, director, Cyber Threat Detection and Analytics, Securonix, said this move would not only help in keeping pace with the latest technologies, but in also avoiding the increasing cost involved in upgrading and maintaining these technologies.

“This move helps India to be equipped with the responsiveness and scalability that cloud has to offer. Cloud-based technologies and data centres will improve security and accessibility for critical infrastructure,” he said.

“Cloud-service providers should be held accountable in a shared responsibility model by conducting regular audits and continuous monitoring within the CSOC. The precedent set by the Karnataka government will be seen as a model for other states and corporates,” he added.

Also, the announcement comes at a time when there is increased focus on addressing phishing and hacking attempts. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the Indian cyber security market is expected to achieve a market value of $3543.37 million by FY2027.

