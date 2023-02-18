Home States Karnataka

Cloud-based data centre to be set up at Rs 590 crore in Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said IT is being used extensively in the administration system of the state and the security of this system is a top priority.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Data Centre

Representational image (File photo| Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government on Friday proposed to create cloud-based state data centre 3.0 at a cost of Rs 590 crore. This centre will cater to various departments of the state government and public sector undertakings.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said IT is being used extensively in the administration system of the state and the security of this system is a top priority. “Keeping this in mind, 24x7 Cyber Security Operation Centre (CSOC) with cyber experts using modern technology will be established to ensure safety of government websites, online services and data security,” he said.

Welcoming the move, Kayzad Vanskuiwalla, director, Cyber Threat Detection and Analytics, Securonix, said this move would not only help in keeping pace with the latest technologies, but in also avoiding the increasing cost involved in upgrading and maintaining these technologies.

“This move helps India to be equipped with the responsiveness and scalability that cloud has to offer. Cloud-based technologies and data centres will improve security and accessibility for critical infrastructure,” he said.

“Cloud-service providers should be held accountable in a shared responsibility model by conducting regular audits and continuous monitoring within the CSOC. The precedent set by the Karnataka government will be seen as a model for other states and corporates,” he added.

Also, the announcement comes at a time when there is increased focus on addressing phishing and hacking attempts. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the Indian cyber security market is expected to achieve a market value of $3543.37 million by FY2027.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cloud-based data centre data centre
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp