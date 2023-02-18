Home States Karnataka

Comprehensive approach for climate-smart agriculture lacking in Karnataka budget

The allocation towards agriculture, including irrigation that is close to his heart, forms around 21 per cent of the second budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomnai.

Published: 18th February 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Farm-Agriculture

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

The allocation towards agriculture, including irrigation that is close to his heart, forms around 21 per cent of the second budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomnai. Though this appears not inadequate, the state which has got the second highest dry area next only to Rajasthan and facing recurrent climatic catastrophes, a comprehensive approach towards climate smart agriculture is lacking.  

In the backdrop of the recent central government budget which has given a fillip to popularise consumption of millets, the support of Rs 10,000 per hectare to millet growers, coupled with the promotion of processing and value addition through FPOs, is a good step. Similarly, the continuation of input subsidy for fertilisers, seeds, pesticides and diesel along with support to use machines post harvest operation is a welcome decision as agriculture in the state has turned into high cost and high labour-intensive farming.

But all these measures are barely adequate to address the crises-ridden farm sector in Karnataka that has been continuously maintaining its dubious record of being caught up with farmers’ suicide as pointed out by recent government records. The decision to provide crop loans with zero interest up to Rs 5 lakh rupees is a right step, but this needs to be extended to storage in the form of pledge loans.

The price stabilisation fund has been enlarged to the extent of Rs 3,500 crore to undertake market intervention if prices crash immediately after harvesting. If this paves way for enhancing the procurement mechanism coupled with ensuring MSP and strengthening the existing Agricultural Price Commission, it would definitely rekindle hope among the toiling masses that has been on the agitating path over the last few years.

Dr TN Prakash Kammaradi
 Agriculture expert and former chairman of Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smart agriculture
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp