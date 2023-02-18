Comprehensive approach for climate-smart agriculture lacking in Karnataka budget

By Express News Service

The allocation towards agriculture, including irrigation that is close to his heart, forms around 21 per cent of the second budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomnai. Though this appears not inadequate, the state which has got the second highest dry area next only to Rajasthan and facing recurrent climatic catastrophes, a comprehensive approach towards climate smart agriculture is lacking.

In the backdrop of the recent central government budget which has given a fillip to popularise consumption of millets, the support of Rs 10,000 per hectare to millet growers, coupled with the promotion of processing and value addition through FPOs, is a good step. Similarly, the continuation of input subsidy for fertilisers, seeds, pesticides and diesel along with support to use machines post harvest operation is a welcome decision as agriculture in the state has turned into high cost and high labour-intensive farming.

But all these measures are barely adequate to address the crises-ridden farm sector in Karnataka that has been continuously maintaining its dubious record of being caught up with farmers’ suicide as pointed out by recent government records. The decision to provide crop loans with zero interest up to Rs 5 lakh rupees is a right step, but this needs to be extended to storage in the form of pledge loans.

The price stabilisation fund has been enlarged to the extent of Rs 3,500 crore to undertake market intervention if prices crash immediately after harvesting. If this paves way for enhancing the procurement mechanism coupled with ensuring MSP and strengthening the existing Agricultural Price Commission, it would definitely rekindle hope among the toiling masses that has been on the agitating path over the last few years.

Dr TN Prakash Kammaradi

Agriculture expert and former chairman of Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission

The allocation towards agriculture, including irrigation that is close to his heart, forms around 21 per cent of the second budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomnai. Though this appears not inadequate, the state which has got the second highest dry area next only to Rajasthan and facing recurrent climatic catastrophes, a comprehensive approach towards climate smart agriculture is lacking. In the backdrop of the recent central government budget which has given a fillip to popularise consumption of millets, the support of Rs 10,000 per hectare to millet growers, coupled with the promotion of processing and value addition through FPOs, is a good step. Similarly, the continuation of input subsidy for fertilisers, seeds, pesticides and diesel along with support to use machines post harvest operation is a welcome decision as agriculture in the state has turned into high cost and high labour-intensive farming. But all these measures are barely adequate to address the crises-ridden farm sector in Karnataka that has been continuously maintaining its dubious record of being caught up with farmers’ suicide as pointed out by recent government records. The decision to provide crop loans with zero interest up to Rs 5 lakh rupees is a right step, but this needs to be extended to storage in the form of pledge loans. The price stabilisation fund has been enlarged to the extent of Rs 3,500 crore to undertake market intervention if prices crash immediately after harvesting. If this paves way for enhancing the procurement mechanism coupled with ensuring MSP and strengthening the existing Agricultural Price Commission, it would definitely rekindle hope among the toiling masses that has been on the agitating path over the last few years. Dr TN Prakash Kammaradi Agriculture expert and former chairman of Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission