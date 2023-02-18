Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM announces first environment university in Sirsi

I have announced a green budget for the first time pledging Rs 100 crore. This will be utilised to balance the environment which has been badly affected due to anthropogenic pressures, said Bommai. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR:  The state government has decided to set up the state’s First Environment Science University at Sirsi. Making the announcement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said during his budget presentation on Friday that the government has an ambitious plan of transforming barren hills into green patches.

“I have announced a green budget for the first time pledging Rs 100 crore. This will be utilised to balance the environment which has been badly affected due to anthropogenic pressures. We plan to rejuvenate barren hills and destroyed forest as well as replant mangroves in the coastal region,” he said.

Stating that the government plans to create a shelter belt in a 3,211-hectare area, he said, “168 km of Krishna catchment area will be afforested by planting 25 lakh saplings. To help implement these projects and prepare a plan, the state’s first Environment Science University will be established in Sirsi.” Rs 3,458 crore has been allocated for the conservation of natural resources.

The government has enhanced the compensation for human death in man-animal conflict to Rs 7.5 lakh and doubled the compensation for crop loss. To prevent man-animal conflicts, wild animals caught in conflict zones will be released in their natural habitats. “For this, certain places have been identified in Bandipur and Bhadra tiger reserves.

A task force will be formed to tackle man-elephant conflicts in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru and Kodagu districts. A similar task force will be set up to address the leopard issue in Mysuru and Mandya districts. In all, 199 staff members will be appointed for this,” he said.

