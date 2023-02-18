Probe deaths caused due to bad water: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking cognisance of a report -- 2 die, 34 falls ill after drinking contaminated water in Yadgir -- published in TNIE on February 16, 2023, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil has ordered a probe.

“As per Sec 58 of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, it is the basic function of the Gram Panchayat to maintain and monitor water supply schemes within the GP area.

However, as could be seen from the news item in TNIE, there was failure/negligence on the part of authorities concerned in providing safe drinking water to the villagers of Anupur. It is the duty and obligation of the GP to provide safe drinking water. Failure on the part of authorities to provide safe drinking water amounts to a violation of fundamental rights,” he said.

BENGALURU: Taking cognisance of a report -- 2 die, 34 falls ill after drinking contaminated water in Yadgir -- published in TNIE on February 16, 2023, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil has ordered a probe. “As per Sec 58 of the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, it is the basic function of the Gram Panchayat to maintain and monitor water supply schemes within the GP area. However, as could be seen from the news item in TNIE, there was failure/negligence on the part of authorities concerned in providing safe drinking water to the villagers of Anupur. It is the duty and obligation of the GP to provide safe drinking water. Failure on the part of authorities to provide safe drinking water amounts to a violation of fundamental rights,” he said.