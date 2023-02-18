Rs 2,500 crore to get 40km of Karnataka Metro up, running

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has announced Rs 2,500 crore for ongoing projects of Namma Metro for the financial year 2023-2024. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will operationalise 40.15 km of Metro route during the period.

Speaking to TNIE, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “BMRCL projects are funded both by the Centre and the state. We have received Rs 5,936 crore in the budgets of both put together. Approximately, Rs 2,500 crore has been announced for us in the state budget presented today.”

Asked about projects for which the amount will be utilised, the MD said the funds will be used for the 40 km of Metro network that will be commissioned this year. “We have nearly Rs 6,000 crore fund now and it is sufficient for our ongoing projects,” he said.

Bengaluru Metro presently has 56 km of operational network. During the next financial year, the Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield line, Kengeri to Challaghatta, RV Road to Bommasandra and Nagasandra to BIEC are set to be commissioned.

The budget also made a mention of the airport line. “The works of Metro Rail Scheme connecting Central Silk Board to KIA of 58.19 km with 30 stations is under progress at a fast pace,” the CM said. The Rs 16,328-crore Metro Phase-3 project, which will cover two corridors running to 44.65 km, will begin work after the Centre clears it, he added.

