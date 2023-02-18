Home States Karnataka

Two murdered over car parking in Karnataka

It is suspected that the murders were a fallout of a fight during a cricket tournament organised by the villagers for Maha Shivaratri festival.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, were stabbed to death by a group of assailants in Doddabelavangala village in Doddaballapura taluk, on the city outskirts on Friday afternoon. 

It is suspected that the murders were a fallout of a fight during a cricket tournament organised by the villagers for Maha Shivaratri festival. The victims are P Bharath (22), an engineering graduate and employee with a private firm, and Prateesh (16), an Ist year PU student, and residents of Doddabelavangala village.

The accused reportedly parked their car on a school playground where the tournament was organised. Villagers objected and asked the accused to remove the car, which sparked off an argument. The accused went away from the spot.

Around 3.30pm, the victims were standing in a bakery when the accused suddenly appeared, chased the duo and murdered them. The accused fled after the double murder. Police found that the four accused had come as part of a group of 10 people. The victims succumbed to injuries during treatment.

“It is not clear if the victims had any role in the argument on the playground. The accused, who are suspected to be from neighbouring Hulikunte village, were reportedly enraged when they were asked to remove their car. They must have murdered the victims in a fit of rage,” said an officer who is part of investigations. Doddabelavangala police in Bengaluru Rural police limits are investigating.

