With sops, insurance, loans, Bommai hopes to reap votes in 2023 Karnataka polls

MYSURU: Faced with the challenge of wooing voters ahead of assembly elections, CM Basavaraj Bommai has attempted to keep farmers in good humour with a slew of new programmes. As farmers had turned against the government over amendment to the APMC Act, and were demanding withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws, the chief minister made a calculated move to win over peasants, announcing an increase in interest-free loans from Rs 3lakh to Rs 5lakh, that would help 30 lakh farmers in debt. Bommai announced Rs 39,031 crore for agriculture and allied activities, that include ‘Bhoosiri’, with the government extending an additional Rs 10,000 financial support to nearly 50 lakh farmers who have Kisan Credit Cards, to purchase seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. Though the Yashaswini health insurance scheme has been reintroduced across states, the government announced the Jeevan Jyothi life insurance scheme to be implemented at a cost of Rs 180 crore, to provide insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh per farmer, covering 56 lakh small and marginal farmers. It also announced a Rs 3,500-crore Revolving Fund Corpus under Minimum Support Price. The government is improving basic infrastructure at cocoon markets, and will build a hi-tech silk cocoon market costing Rs 75 crore in Sidlaghatta, Asia’s second biggest silk market. However, State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar called it a poll-oriented budget, welcomed the increase in interest-free loans from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and wanted it extended to nationalised banks. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha chief Badagalapura Nagendra said: “the budget lacked vision, and is a balance sheet prepared by babus, and not pro-farmer.” Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan Rs 10,000 financial support to farmers Rs 56 lakh families to get life insurance