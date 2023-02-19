Home States Karnataka

‘Fall at my feet’: 22-year-old throws acid on minor girl in Kanakapura, Karnataka

The police said Sumanth had allegedly thrown stones at the victim’s house on Friday morning.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case of acid attack, a minor girl suffered 40 per cent burns after a jilted ‘lover’ threw thinner on her face after she turned down his proposal. The victim, a PU student, sustained injuries in the left eye, shoulder and back and is undergoing treatment at Minto Eye Hospital in the city. In a swift operation, the police arrested the accused, Sumanth alias Appu, a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura.

The shocking incident took place at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Sumanth (22) is a car mechanic.

The police said Sumanth had allegedly thrown stones at the victim’s house on Friday morning. He had told her to fall at his feet if she wanted him to stay away. She, along with her brother, went to meet him near Narayanappa Kere along the bypass road in Kanakapura Town. When she was falling at his feet, the accused threw acid on her face. She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her brother with the help of locals. Both the families are said to have been aware of the accused’s interest in marrying her but they did not proceed as they belonged to different castes.

Acid attack accused booked under POCSO

The victim was staying close to the garage where the accused worked. The accused had started stalking her after he saw her passing by his garage everyday to reach her college. Dr BL Sujatha Rathod, Medical Superintendent and Director (Ophthalmology), said the girl is undergoing treatment as an outpatient and there is a possibility that she might lose vision partially.

Minister for Women and Child Development Halappa Basappa Achar met the acid attack victim at the hospital Saturday morning and assured government support for her treatment. Police are awaiting report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain the chemical components in the acid.

Meanwhile, Sumanth has been booked on charges of causing grievous injury by use of acid (IPC 326A) and other relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The Kanakapura Town police have registered a case and are investigating.

