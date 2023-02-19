Kodagu forests filling up with waste from Kerala

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The forest and wildlife in Kodagu are facing serious threat due to illegal dumping of truckloads of waste arriving from Kerala. The forest fringes on NH-275 are also under threat from littering caused due to lack of public awareness and proper facilities for tourists.

The Makutta Reserve Forest and the Bramhagiri Wildlife Forest, which line the Karnataka-Kerala border, are gradually turning into an open dumping yard for waste.

Foresters during a cleanliness drive in

Kodagu | Express

It was only after some alert residents from the district, including members of the Kodagu Seva Kendra, flagged the issue that the authorities started collecting waste from the forest fringes and burning it. The forest department has also increased checks at the Makutta check-post. Recently, a truck driver and a cleaner, who were allegedly transporting 15 sacks of plastic waste from Kerala, to dump in the Makutta forest area were nabbed by the foresters and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. Two more cases have been booked against violators who were trying to shift garbage from Kerala.

“Foresters will conduct daily patrolling across the reserve forest area to prevent travellers from littering,” said Dechamma, Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Makutta forest.

Residents unhappy with burning of plastic waste

However, residents are unhappy with the foresters for their unscientific management of waste. They have voiced concern over burning of plastic waste inside the forest limits which can be hazardous to health. Further, hundreds of tourists take the Makutta route to reach Kannur International Airport and it has become difficult for the foresters to prevent littering, despite several awareness signboards being put up on the fringes.

Dechamma said that tree branches are being placed along the roadside to curb parking in the area. Meanwhile, the forest fringes lining the NH-275 on Kushalnagar-Madikeri Road are facing threat for which lack of public awareness is being cited as a reason. Foresters say they conduct cleanliness drives across the forest fringes once a month and collect truckloads of garbage.

