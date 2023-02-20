Home States Karnataka

Ola invests in Tamil Nadu: Bommai govt slammed

Taking to Twitter, former director of Infosys Mohandas Pai said: “Why is the state losing out on EV? We had the first EV policy in India!

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Ola Electric Mobility signed an MoU for investment worth Rs 7,614 crores with the Tamil Nadu government to set up an electric vehicle hub with integrated two-wheeler, four-wheeler and lithium cell gigafactories, industry experts and the Opposition Congress in Karnataka have slammed the Bommai-led BJP government for losing out on the investment.

Taking to Twitter, former director of Infosys Mohandas Pai said: “Why is the state losing out on EV? We had the first EV policy in India! Very disappointed at the lack of concern at this loss.” Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, who also heads KPCC communication cell, said that Ola, which cut its teeth in Bengaluru, is now investing heavily and employing thousands in Tamil Nadu. “There is policy paralysis in Karnataka. The government is unable to convince investors and provide a conducive ecosystem. Is Ease of Doing Business only for 40%?” he questioned.

